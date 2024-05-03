Parson Drove GP Surgery.

The Care Quality Commission has stepped in and places Parson Drove Surgery into special measures following a recent inspection.

The rating of the surgery- at 240 Main Road- has been downgraded from Good to Inadequate due to concerns for the safety of patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This inspection was carried out to follow up on safety concerns people had raised to CQC.

As well the surgery’s rating dropping overall, it has also dropped from good to inadequate for safe, effective, and well-led. It has dropped from good to requires improvement for caring and responsive.

The service is now in special measures to focus its attention on making rapid and widespread improvements, and will be kept under close review by CQC during this time.

The CQC has also said that it has taken further regulatory action to protect people and will report on this when legally able to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors found that: - The surgery didn’t have effective safeguarding processes in place. The surgery hadn’t completed a child’s safeguarding referral after concerns were first raised. This referral was only completed after inspectors raised this.- Leaders didn’t have enough oversight of opioid prescribing at the surgery, which had one of the highest opioid prescription rates in England. This put people at risk of developing harmful dependencies. They introduced new opioid prescribing and opioid reduction policies after this inspection.- The surgery hadn’t completed risk assessments including fire safety, infection prevention, or for equipment to keep people safe. The provider has implemented these after this inspection.- People’s responses in the GP patient survey showed a decline in areas such as accessing appointments, trust, and feeling listened to over the past few years at the surgery. The surgery wasn’t seeking out people’s feedback on their own.

The surgery has confirmed that it has already appointed a new practice manager to drive improvements and will work with patients and the relevant regulatory bodies to make the necessary improvements.

A spokesperson added: "We take the concerns raised by the CQC incredibly seriously. The safety and wellbeing of our patients is our top priority and we have taken immediate action to put in place robust plans to make the necessary improvements."