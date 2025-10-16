Cambridgeshire firefighter and dad-of-two with brain cancer faces battle for groundbreaking treatment

A firefighter from the Peterborough area is raising money for groundbreaking medical treatment, after a heartbreaking brain tumour diagnosis.

Paul Whitaker was diagnosed with a Grade 3 Astrocytoma, an aggressive and unpredictable form of brain cancer, in April last year.

The 42 year-old has undergone several treatments since then, including craniotomy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital whilst still awake, weeks of daily radiotherapy and a year of chemotherapy, which he recently completed.

He is now hoping his next step will involve new groundbreaking immunotherapy treatment, but this comes at a cost of around £140,000.

Firefighter Paul Whitaker pictured at work, following brain surgery, and with his wife and young children.

“When I heard the words, you have a brain tumour, it shattered everything we knew,” Paul said. “The prognosis is devastating, with an average survival of just a few years.

“I have a wonderful wife, Hayley and two amazing young boys, Noah, 8, and Ethan, 6, and they are my world, and everything I’m fighting for.

“It has been the hardest year of our lives, full of fear, exhaustion, and uncertainty, but we’ve faced it together. Through all the hospital visits and difficult days, we’ve done everything we can to keep life joyful for our boys. They still deserve laughter, bedtime stories, and carefree days, even when their parents are quietly holding back tears.

“I am now raising money for a groundbreaking immunotherapy treatment, which gives a glimmer of hope for more years with my family.

“We are hoping to raise over £140,000, as the treatment isn’t available on the NHS or via private insurance.

“That’s why we’re fundraising, not for a miracle but for a chance - a chance to watch our boys grow up, to hold my wife’s hand for a little longer, a chance to live and a chance to give our boys more years with their dad.

“Any donation, no matter the size, or even sharing our story, means more to us than we can ever say. Your kindness could give us the gift of time and help our family hold onto hope.”

The treatment that Paul is fundraising for is called ADCV. This treatment is manufactured in the same manner as DCVax-L which had a successful clinical trial completed in 2015 led by Professor Keyoumars Ashkan at King’s College Hospital.

ADCV is a personalised vaccine that helps the immune system to recognise and attack tumour cells. In a major clinical trial, it more than doubled the five-year survival rate for patients with Grade 4 Glioblastoma, from 5.7% to 13%.

A spokesperson for Cambs Fire and Rescue Service said: “Although Paul’s diagnosis is Grade 3, they are hopeful that ADCV could give the family what they need most - more time - time for more birthdays, more memories, and more days together as a family.”

Paul, from Huntingdonshire, has been a firefighter for 17 years. He joined in 2008, and has worked at Huntingdon fire station for most of his career, before moving to Training Centre in 2022, and most recently being promoted to Watch Commander.

To help Paul and his family with a donation towards the cost of new treatment, visit his GoFundMe page.