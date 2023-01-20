Cambridgeshire doctor suspended after working shifts at another hospital while on sick leave

Hinchingbooke Hospital

A Cambridgeshire doctor has been suspended for three months after admitting working at another hospital while on sick leave.

Dr Adnan Waris worked five shifts at Homerton University Hospital in London between April 30 and May 9 2021, while he was on sick leave.

A medical Practitioners Tribunal found that Dr Waris’ actions amounted to misconduct at a hearing earlier this month, and imposed the three month suspension.

Chloe Fairley, representing the General Medical Council (GMC) told the tribunal that the GMC submitted Dr Waris’ conduct was a clear example of serious misconduct.

She said there were a number of opportunities where Dr Waris could have been honest and he chose not to do so. She further stated that Dr Waris had put his own financial and personal interests ahead of his responsibilities as a doctor.

Ms Fairley submitted that the GMC do acknowledge that Dr Waris has shown some insight and is clearly apologetic, however, the GMC submitted that the doctor’s dishonest actions plainly constitute serious misconduct.

She said that dishonesty, even where no harm has been caused, is particularly serious because it can undermine the public confidence in the profession.

Leanne Woods, representing Dr Waris, said Dr Waris had not had any previous issues or with impairment of his fitness to practise, that his misconduct was out character and that it only took place for a short period of time.

She urged the tribunal to take into account the probity and ethics course that Dr Waris had undertaken and this reflection demonstrated humility, remorse, and a dedication to practice at the highest standard.

Ms Woods asked the tribunal to keep any suspension as short as possible, because of the adverse impact that suspension would have on Dr Waris’ ability to earn and provide for his family.

The tribunal agreed with Ms Fairly the case amounted to serious misconduct, saying they concluded that Dr Waris’ dishonesty represented a significant departure from the principles of GMP and would undermine public confidence in the profession.

The said imposing a suspension would have a deterrent effect.

