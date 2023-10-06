Call for people to get their hearing checked as part of Audiology Awareness Month
There has been a call for people to get their hearing checked as part of Audiology Awareness Month, which is taking place during October.
While people regularly go to opticians of dentists for check ups, many don’t do the same with their hearing.
Hearing loss usually occurs gradually and can be an inconvenience. It can cause embarrassment, depression, isolation and has been linked to mental health issues.
Typical indicators include asking people to repeat themselves, struggling to hear in noisy environments, confusing words or misunderstanding what’s being said in conversation or having to turn the T.V up. If you can identify with any of these, then it is important to book a hearing assessment with someone like Sound Advice Hearing, to determine whether you have a hearing loss or not.
Sound Advice Hearing are a local independent family business providing impartial advice and helping people to hear for over 85 years. They provide free hearing tests in their centre and, also provide free hearing aid trials. Home visits can be arranged if required.
The most important thing is not to ignore your hearing. In most cases hearing deteriorates gradually and it often affects people around you more than yourself. Wearing a hearing aid can make a real difference to your quality of life and those around you.
For more information, call 01778 301220, or visit www.soundadvicehearing.co.uk