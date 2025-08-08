Call for cancer survivors to join in upcoming 'Relay for Life' event in Peterborough

Cancer survivors and their families will be celebrated at an upcoming event in Peterborough.

September will see the fifth annual Relay for Life event held at Embankment Athletics Track – but organisers say they are now seeking survivors to take part.

Teams are also needed to sign up for the event – which raises money for Cancer Research UK.

Survivor chairperson for the event, Clair Perna, said: “We are desperately seeking survivors. Survivors play an important role in the day - we have a dedicated lap of honour for them as well as a ‘candle of hope’ ceremony.

Organisers and participants of last year's Relay for Life event in Peterborough.

"We need survivors to attend and register for the day. In doing so they will be able to take part and enjoy a complimentary afternoon tea, shared with fellow survivors, family and friends.”

Last year’s event saw around 150 team members and survivors take part – collectively raising an impressive £32,000.

Explaining how the fundraiser works, Clair added: “Relay For Life is based on teams that raise money in the weeks leading up to the Relay. Then on the day the team run, walk or jog around the track in a relay for approximately 10 hours. It sounds exhausting, but it’s not. As long as someone on your team is on the track, it’s fine.

"We have themed laps, live music, stands and food. We also celebrate survivors throughout the day.

A snapshot of the action from last year's event.

“One of the highlights of the day will be a lap of honour, where survivors will lead the first lap of the relay – a powerful moment to recognise your journey and inspire others.

"To end the day, at sunset we hold a candle of hope ceremony. This year we have a flute choir that will play while candle bags decorated with messages of remembrance or hope will line the athletics track.”

She added: “Whether survivors choose to walk the lap, enjoy the tea, or simply soak in the atmosphere, their presence would mean so much. Wheelchairs are also more than welcome.”

Relay for Life Peterborough will be held on Saturday, September 13, from 10am atEmbankment Athletics Track, in Bishop’s Road. Survivors, or those that want to create their own team, can register for the event page via Cancer Research’s website.