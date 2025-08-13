Birthday party to take place in Peterborough 'for those who never get invited' to celebrations

A special birthday party will be taking place in Peterborough – created especially for ‘those who never get invited’ to parties.

The idea has come 11-year-old Josh Harris – better known as The Joshie Man, who is non-speaking autistic.

Taking place Saturday September 13, in Peterborough, this event aims to offer a joyful, sensory-considerate, and affirming party experience for children who are often excluded from social occasions due to disability, communication differences, or the societal barriers faced by families navigating the SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) system.

“This is more than balloons and cake,” says campaign organiser Dan Harris, TJM’s father and founder of the

Josh Harris and dad Dan

#BeMoreJoshie initiative.

“It’s about giving children who’ve spent years being left out the chance to be at the centre of everything -for once. We want to rewrite the script on inclusion, joyfully and unapologetically.”

Although Josh is a globally recognised, nonspeaking autistic advocate, he knows firsthand what it’s like to be left out of receiving birthday party invites. The campaign seeks to change that for thousands of children like him.

The party will be fully accessible, safe and sensory-friendly – designed to celebrate each child’s presence, not simply accommodate it. From inclusive entertainment to adaptive activities and carefully considered food offerings, every element is being tailored to the needs of children who are too often overlooked.

Organisers emphasise that public support is crucial to make the event a success. Offers of help, acts of generosity, and efforts to spread the word will be essential if the event to reach the families who this celebration most.

“This is an invitation,” says Dan. “Not just to a party - but to a new way of seeing and including children who’ve always deserved more.”

The party will take place from noon to 2pm on 13 September. Full location details will be shared upon registration.

For more information, or to make donations to the official fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-joshie-man-bemorejoshie