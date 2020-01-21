Beautiful donations to help families at Peterborough City Hospital

Families spending time on children’s wards at Peterborough City Hospital will benefit from generous donations from a Peterborough hair salon.

The generous gifts were given to the hospital by Serenity Loves and Give Back Peterborough. Serenity Loves, a local hair and beauty salon, choose a charity to support every Christmas and decided to pick ‘Give Back Peterborough’ this year - who have projects running to support the Neonatal Intensive care unit (NICU) and Amazon children’s ward. They raised funds in various ways including a sponsored skydive.

The special room in NICU is a space for families to make food and drinks. The parents are usually in the unit 24/7 and having these facilities available means they don’t have to go far from their babies to get refreshments and have a break.

Julie Ince, Deputy Sister of NICU, commented “Give Back Peterborough regularly provide overnight toiletry bags to parents using items donated by the public. The ward doesn’t have a budget to keep replenishing food and drinks so it’s wonderful to receive donations. The charity also support Amazon Children’s Ward providing similar items for the parent’s room there.

“We would like to thank Give Back Peterborough and the team at Serenity Loves for their fundraising efforts. The items donated make such a difference to our families at what is a difficult time for them.”