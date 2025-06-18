Awful lot of money’ – Peterborough Council approves £11m contract to support one individual with complex needs

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet has approved a contract worth £10.92 million for the care of one individual with complex needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report discussed by the cabinet at a meeting on Tuesday, June 17 related to the award of a contract to Action for Children, a provider who will continue to deliver care services to a young person within a “bespoke placement” either in a care home or supported living accommodation.

At the meeting, deputy leader of the council, Mohammed Jamil, said: “People are going to look at this and think that’s an awful lot of money to be spent on one child.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jamil asked for more clarity on what the money would be spent on.

The council approved the contract

Cllr Shabina Quayyum, cabinet member for adults and health, said that such cases “often involve an awful lot of multi-disciplinary input which has an ensuing cost”.

She said the contract would ensure “continuity of care provision” for the individual when “transitioning into their forever home”.

Stephen Taylor, executive director of adult social care at the council, said he didn’t want to go into further detail in the meeting due to the nature of the case, as it involved somebody with “extremely high levels of care needs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contract is for a seven-year period between June 24, 2025 to June 23, 2032, for a value of up to £1.56 million per year.

The cost will be shared 50/50 between Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care Board (C&P ICB).

This means Peterborough City Council will pay £780,000 per year, a total of £5.46 million across the (up to) seven-year contract term for the person’s care.

Mr Taylor told the meeting that the arrangement was “enshrined in legislation” and the council had a “statutory responsibility” to provide 50 per cent of the funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council report stated: “Peterborough City Council has statutory duties in relation to any child/young person or adult discharged from a Tier 4 inpatient facility under section 3 of the Mental Health Act 1983. These are joint responsibilities shared with the C&P ICB under Section 117 Aftercare.”

Cllr Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services, said the high costs in the contract arose from the “complex needs and specialised care required” by the individual.

She also said “we take our responsibilities to supporting and protecting the most vulnerable in or community seriously”.

The report noted that due to the young person turning 18 during the contract, they would be supported by adult services and the accommodation would be Care Quality Commission registered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that discussions were progressing between stakeholders and the CQC regarding the suitability of registration under either Supported Living or Care Home status.

“The young person has been considered ready for discharge whilst under the age of 18 years, but due to delays related to suitable property identification, acquisition and adaptations the care contract is required to continue post 18,” the report stated.