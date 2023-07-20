A number of hospital appointments in Peterborough have been forced to be rescheduled as consultants began a two-day strike on Thursday (July 20).

The strike, which will also take place throughout Friday and end on Saturday (July 22) at 7am, has had a greater impact considering that consultant work can not be replaced by any other NHS workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Anglia Foundation Trust has confirmed that any planned care delivered by junior doctors or other healthcare professionals requiring even remote consultant supervision will now have to be rescheduled.

Peterborough City Hospital.

During the strikes, the hospital will prioritise caring for inpatients and those in need of urgent and emergency care.

Residents have been asked to contact NHS 111 before coming to hospital.

A NWA statement said: “During strike action, we will prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment - life and limb-threatening, critical care, neonatal care and trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Patients with an appointment planned during the period of action will be contacted directly if this means their appointment now needs to be rescheduled.

!We appreciate how disappointing this will be for anyone waiting for treatment or investigations and we are sorry to postpone arrangements, however, we will rearrange any cancelled appointments as soon as possible.