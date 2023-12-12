Application to shut Newborough GP surgery rejected - as Peterborough MP calls for improved services in village
A Peterborough GP surgery has been saved after an application to close it – leading to calls for a better service for the village.
An application had been made to close the surgery in Newborough – however, it was rejected by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care Board (ICB).
The Newborough surgery currently only opens on Thursdays between 9am and 12.30pm – although phone lines are open the rest of the week – with villagers needing appointments having to travel further to sister surgeries in Ailsworth or Westwood during the rest of the week.
Now, after the application to close the surgery was refused, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called on Jan Thomas, chief executive of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care System (ICS), to improve services for residents in the village.
In a letter to Ms Thomas, Mr Bristow said: “I believe the people of Newborough need and deserve access to a permanent GP service within the village. As you rightly observe, Newborough is expected to grow and demand for primary care services is only going to increase.
"What more can we do to increase primary care services in the village? At present, public transport is limited, and journeys of many miles are required. This is having a distressing impact on vulnerable people in Newborough.”
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the ICS for comment on Mr Bristow’s letter, and if there are plans to improve services in the village.