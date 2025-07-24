‘Angel’ nurse Annie honoured as public’s Peterborough hospital Health Hero

A Peterborough City Hospital Nurse described as an ‘angel’ has been presented with a prestigious award at Peterborough Cathedral.

Nurse specialist Annie Kavanagh has been honoured at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s Health Hero 2025.

Annie, who works as an upper gastroenterology clinical nurse specialist at Peterborough City Hospital, was presented with the coveted award at the Trust’s annual Outstanding Achievement Awards.

Staff and volunteers from across the organisation were honoured for their dedication and going the extra mile for patients, their families and fellow colleagues.

Annie Kavanagh

The Health Hero Award however is the only one which is nominated for by members of the public, who were invited to share their nominations from experiences at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals.

Annie was nominated separately by a number of members from the same family, following the care she gave to a much-loved father, father-in-law and grandad following a cancer diagnosis.

The family of the patient had nothing but praise for Annie’s care and compassion.

One said: “Annie went above and beyond in more ways than I know possible to make sure grandad was comfortable and we had as much time as possible alone with him for his last few days and hours. She was absolutely amazing, and I will forever be grateful for everything she did for us.”

Another added: “Annie is quite literally an angel! For the time my father-in-law was ill, she was a shining light. She was helpful, informative, kind, caring, dedicated and professional. She helped us through the darkest of times, with a smile.

“She explained everything clearly, honestly and with compassion. I really appreciated the honesty at a time when our lives were upside down, and at the heart of everything. Annie made us feel included and empowered in his care. Her care and compassion stretched to the whole family.”

“Annie went above and beyond caring for my father. Nothing was ever to much trouble for Annie, the morning dad passed away she was with us almost like one of the family. Annie is the perfect example of how I would define a nurse her kind nature and compassion is limitless at the same time she is professional and thorough.

"She made dealing with losing someone so dear to us much less painful than I could have been. We will be forever grateful to “our Annie” for the care she provided in our time of need.”

She said: “It was a huge honour to be nominated for this award along with some other incredible health colleagues. It means a great deal, but to be nominated by the family members of a patient in my care makes it all the more special.”