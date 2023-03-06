Ambulance strikes in Peterborough planned for March have been suspended by both the GMB and Unison unions to enter into pay talks.

The GMB Union were set to walk out on March 6, with Unison following on March 8 but both will be suspended after the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed there would be additional investment in pay for both this year (2022/23) and next (2023/24).

UNISON Head of Health Sara Gorton said: “Unions said all along they could pause strikes if ministers would only commit to formal talks to boost pay for this year.“The government has finally promised extra investment in pay for both this and next year.“The sad thing is this could all have been handled so differently. Proper pay talks should have started months ago, long before the first strike was called. That would have avoided days of disruption for the NHS and its patients.“Whether the talks signal the beginning of the end of the current dispute will emerge in the coming days. If a deal can be reached, strikes can end and everyone can work together again to ensure the NHS gets back on track.“However, when we get in the room, we’ll quickly learn whether the talks can be meaningful. If not, UNISON will be forced to resume strike action. Nobody wants that.”

Ambulance strikes in Peterborough have been called off.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: “GMB ambulance workers announced a tightening of the derogations for cover on strike days.

“Less than 24 hours later we received a letter from the Secretary of State for Health, Steve Barclay, inviting us and other unions to pay talks.

“This is a huge shift from the Government, who for months have refused to consider negotiations on pay.

“Now, they are saying they are willing to sit down and talk.

“The Government has given assurances of additional cash for both years above existing budgets and that any deal will respect the existing Agenda for Change structure.

“GMB’s ambulance workers have agreed to suspend industrial action so talks can begin – however the strike will return with a vengeance should talks break down.”

