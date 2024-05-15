Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is said he will leave the service in a better position than when he started

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) CEO Tom Abell has announced he will leave the service this summer.

Tom joined EEAST as chief executive in 2021 from Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, where he was deputy chief executive.

He will now stand down from EEAST in mid-July for his new role as chief executive of a healthcare board in Essex.

EEAST CEO Tom Abell.

Deputy CEO Kate Vaughton will then step up to be interim CEO while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement takes place.

"It’s been tremendous privilege to be the CEO of EEAST and work with amazing people every day,” said Tom. “We’ve come a long way in the last few years and I feel we have risen to the challenge together.

"EEAST is a much better place to work today than when I joined, and we as a team have really improved our focus on the care we provide to our patients.

"I am proud of the team we have built at EEAST and know I will be proud of how this team goes on to great achievements in the future.”

He added: “I’m not going far and look forward to continuing to work with EEAST as we continue improving our service to all the people of the east of England."

EEAST chair Mrunal Sisodia OBE said: "Many congratulations to Tom – he has been tremendous as our CEO and I am sure he will be wonderful in his new role. We are of course sad that he is leaving but very grateful for all he has done for us. We are also pleased that Tom remains in the East of England and he will be an important partner for us going forwards.

"We now begin recruiting a new CEO, which of course takes time. As an organisation, we have clear priorities and plans and we will continue to deliver on these – focusing on delivering excellent patient care, recruiting new staff, investing in the development of our people and improving our culture.

"Tom leaves us in a strong position, and I am confident that we will maintain our momentum and continue to improve services for the public of the east of England and our own staff and volunteers."