Year 11 students at Abbey College are celebrating their brilliant GCSE and vocational results

Students and staff at Abbey College gathered today to celebrate the excellent achievements of its Year 11 cohort on this GCSE results day.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, said: “Congratulations are in order for the Year 11 students opening their GCSE results today. The students have persevered throughout the entire exam season, and it is a joy to be here with them, celebrating this milestone.

“These results showcase the excellence of both the students and the staff, of whom we are so lucky to have here at Abbey College. I am delighted to say that many of our Year 11 pupils will be continuing their secondary education with us at the Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form. We are incredibly proud of you all and wish every student the best for their future.”

The progress made by so many of the college’s students is a testament to their hardworking attitudes.

Eric from Abbey College celebrates his GCSE results and is looking forward to continue his studies at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form. Photo: Abbey College

Some of the top achievers this year at Abbey College include:

Millie , who received ten Grade 9s, a Grade 8, and a Level 2 Distinction. Millie will be leaving us to study at Hinchingbrooke Sixth Form, where she will be taking Maths, Further Maths, Biology, and History.

, who received ten Grade 9s, a Grade 8, and a Level 2 Distinction. Millie will be leaving us to study at Hinchingbrooke Sixth Form, where she will be taking Maths, Further Maths, Biology, and History. Ruby , who received three Grade 8s, six Grade 7s, one Grade 6, and a Level 2 Merit. Ruby will be continuing her studies at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form and has applied for Psychology, Biology, and Sociology, as she wants to pursue her passion and study Neuropsychology at university.

, who received three Grade 8s, six Grade 7s, one Grade 6, and a Level 2 Merit. Ruby will be continuing her studies at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form and has applied for Psychology, Biology, and Sociology, as she wants to pursue her passion and study Neuropsychology at university. James , who received three Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, two Grade 7s, two Grade 6s, and a Level 2 Merit. James will also be staying on at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form, studying Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry, and Physics.

, who received three Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, two Grade 7s, two Grade 6s, and a Level 2 Merit. James will also be staying on at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form, studying Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry, and Physics. Daniel , who received two Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, one Grade 7, three Grade 6s, and two Level 2 Distinctions*. Daniel will be leaving us to go to Northstowe Sixth Form, where he would like to study Computer Science, Maths, Further Maths, and Physics at A-level. He also hopes to continue his music with the Gold Arts Award.

, who received two Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, one Grade 7, three Grade 6s, and two Level 2 Distinctions*. Daniel will be leaving us to go to Northstowe Sixth Form, where he would like to study Computer Science, Maths, Further Maths, and Physics at A-level. He also hopes to continue his music with the Gold Arts Award. Ralph , who received two Grade 8s, one Grade 7, four Grade 6s, three Grade 5s, and a Level 2 Distinction. Ralph’s first choice is to stay on at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form to study Maths, Law, Business Studies, and Sport Studies.

, who received two Grade 8s, one Grade 7, four Grade 6s, three Grade 5s, and a Level 2 Distinction. Ralph’s first choice is to stay on at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form to study Maths, Law, Business Studies, and Sport Studies. Eric, who received one Grade 8, three Grade 7s, three Grade 6s, three Grade 5s, a Level 2 Merit, and a Level 2 Pass. Eric is going to stay on at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form and will be studying Maths, Further Maths, Engineering, and Physics.

We would like to wish all students the best of luck with their studies and future career paths.

The school in Ramsey is set to receive more than an £8 million investment to fund an expansion to meet future student growth in the region. This investment will allow the school to grow and provide more opportunities for its students and the wider community.

Two of Abbey College's top achievers, Daniel and Ralph celebrating their GCSE results today. Photo: Abbey College

Mr Christoforou added: “We are proud of the high-quality teaching and learning that takes place in our school.

Thank you to the wonderful teachers, staff members, families, and carers of our students who continue to support the school, helping it grow and achieve more year on year.”

Abbey College’s impressive results follow a recent Ofsted report that rated the school’s personal development and sixth form as ‘Outstanding’.

For more information about the school, visit abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk