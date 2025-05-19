World champion athlete inspires pupils at Kimbolton School

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, was honoured to welcome world champion athlete and inspirational speaker Ben Gallagher on Tuesday 14 May, as part of its Mental Health Awareness Week programme. Gallagher, renowned not only for his athletic achievements, but also for his advocacy around mental wellbeing, delivered a powerful and inspiring talk to pupils on the theme of resilience.

Gallagher, a former soldier who overcame serious injury through sport, is an ambassador for The Mintridge Foundation – a charity founded by Kimbolton alumna Alex Wallace. He spoke to pupils about resilience, the power of sport and the importance of mental wellbeing, sharing his personal journey with remarkable openness and strength.

Addressing a packed assembly, Gallagher reflected on the challenges he faced during and after his military career and the strategies he uses to maintain focus and mental resilience. His compelling message – that it’s okay to struggle, but vital to keep talking and moving forward – resonated strongly with the Kimbolton community.

Following the talk, Gallagher hosted an engaging Q&A session, giving pupils the chance to ask questions about his sporting career, mental health practices and tips for overcoming adversity. He then stayed on to lead special sessions with PE exam groups, take photos and speak with pupils individually.

In a special breakout session, Gallagher met with a small group of male students to discuss this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week theme: Community. The conversation focused on the role of friendship, mutual support and honest conversations in building mental resilience, particularly among young men.

Ben’s visit was made possible through The Mintridge Foundation, which brings positive sporting role models into schools to help young people develop a healthy relationship with sport and prioritise their mental fitness. The Foundation was established by Alex Wallace, a former Kimbolton pupil in 2015. In memory of fellow Old Kimboltonian Max Hunter, who died by suicide in 2019, the Max Hunter Fund was created within the Mintridge Foundation to make programmes like this possible.

Speaking about the work of the Foundation, Alex said: “We created the Max Hunter Fund to honour Max’s memory and to change the narrative around mental health and vulnerability. Through sport and honest conversations, we want young people to know it’s okay to have a bad day, but it’s important to acknowledge those feelings and not bottle them up. If we can help even one young person avoid the struggles Max faced, then we’ve made a difference.”

Assistant Head (Pastoral), Laura Hadden, commented: “Ben’s visit was a highlight of our Mental Health Awareness Week. His message about perseverance, self-belief and mental resilience struck a real chord with our pupils. We’re incredibly grateful to The Mintridge Foundation and to Alex for making this opportunity possible.”

Kimbolton School actively champions mental wellbeing as a vital part of school life. Gallagher’s visit is one of many ways the school helps pupils build resilience, confidence and a supportive sense of community.

To find out more about the Max Hunter Fund, visit: THE MINTRIDGE FOUNDATION: 28 Not Out - The Max Hunter Fund

To learn more about Kimbolton School, visit: www.kimboltonschool.com