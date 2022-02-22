Work starts on £6.8m expansion of Peterborough special school

Work has begun on a £6.8 million expansion and upgrade at a Peterborough special school

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 3:48 pm
Heltwate School

The work at Heltwate School - which is a mixed, special school catering for pupils aged 5 to 19 with moderate to severe learning difficulties and additional medical needs - will see a range of facilities improved, and more space created.

The project, which is due to be completed in the spring next year, will include a substantial new building incorporating five class spaces, a hall, sensory rooms, therapy rooms, hygiene rooms, storage, reception and office area, staff room, outdoor covered play area, outdoor hard and soft play areas

Improvements to car parking, pupil drop-off and access

The removal of temporary mobile classrooms

The demolition of the existing Silver Jubilee building, which is in poor condition ,to enable the new facilities to be built

Upgrading and relocating an existing hard games court area which is also used by the local community.

As part of the adopted SEND strategy, special schools are increasingly being asked to provide places for children with more complex needs. Additional facilities are required to ensure there is appropriate accommodation to support the children at the Heltwate site.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university, said: “I am delighted that work on the programme of essential improvements at Heltwate School has started. The need for special school places in Peterborough is constantly increasing and it is our duty to provide appropriate and imaginative accommodation to enable these young people to thrive.”

PeterboroughPeterborough City Council