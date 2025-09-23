Werrington Primary School welcomes new Headteacher David Johnson

Peterborough’s Werrington Primary School has begun the new academic year under the leadership of its new Headteacher, Mr David Johnson, as part of ongoing developments within Soke Education Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David joined Werrington this September, bringing a wealth of experience from primary leadership roles across Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Grantham. He previously served as Headteacher at Cliffedale Primary School and was Deputy Headteacher at Market Deeping Community Primary School for ten years. Alongside school leadership, David has acted as a Key Stage 2 Moderator and curriculum design consultant.

Reflecting on what first inspired his career choice, he said: “I decided to become a teacher during a trip to Thailand, where I watched an outstanding teacher working with children in a floating village near Phuket. It’s a moment that has stayed with me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining him at Werrington is Deputy Headteacher Kirsty Graham, with whom he has a strong history of working collaboratively to improve school standards. Their partnership has been praised by Ofsted and the local authority in previous roles.

David Johnson welcomed as Werrington Primary School's new Headteacher

David outlined his priorities for Werrington:

“I want the school to be at the heart of the local community, where every child gains knowledge, develops life skills, and grows in confidence. Early priorities include rebuilding our home-school partnership and ensuring that children with SEND receive the support they need alongside challenging our highest achievers.”

This term also marks the introduction of the CUSP Curriculum for reading and writing, and Ark Maths, designed to enhance teaching and learning across the school. A new behaviour policy based on nurture and consistency has been put in place, alongside initiatives encouraging children to celebrate their achievements within the community.

David added: “I have been impressed by the support and professional collaboration within Soke Education Trust. The research-informed approach to education and guidance from fellow leaders have been invaluable as I settle into this new role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appointment was warmly welcomed by Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust:

“David brings both vision and extensive experience to Werrington Primary. This is an exciting time for the school, and we are confident that under his leadership, alongside Deputy Headteacher Kirsty Graham, the school will continue to thrive.”

The new Head lives locally with his family and enjoys running, supporting Charlton Athletic, and spending time with his four children and family pets.

Werrington Primary School is part of Soke Education Trust, which supports a network of schools across Peterborough and surrounding areas, committed to delivering high-quality, inclusive education for all children.

For more information about Werrington Primary School, visit: Werrington Primary School - Home