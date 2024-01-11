One in four primary school children fail to reach the expected reading standard by the age of 11.

Charity Schoolreaders has launched an appeal to find new volunteers willing to help school children in Peterborough learn to read.

School readers provide a vital service to help children by listening to them read to help them develop their skills.

No qualifications are required to join the programme, simply a love of reading and some spare time each week during term time to assist the number of Peterborough schools that have singed up to the scheme.

Volunteers needed for the school reading programme.

The charity estimates that currently, one in 4 primary school children in England fail to reach the expected standard of reading by the age of 11. This leaves them unable to properly access their secondary education and can have life long consequences.

The charity therefore recruit, place and support volunteers to go to local primary schools and provide free one to one reading support for children, prioritising those most disadvantaged.

County Ambassador Emma Ward said: “This is a really rewarding volunteering opportunity which might appeal to residents.

"We are seeking volunteers for several primary schools who have registered with us in the Peterborough area.”