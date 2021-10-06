University Centre Peterborough celebrates return to in-person graduation ceremonies at cathedral

Due to last year’s graduation not being able to go ahead, University Centre Peterborough hosted two ceremonies last month (September 23) across the afternoon and evening to celebrate the success of 300 students.

During the ceremonies, special thanks were given to graduates and staff for their resilience and dedication during a somewhat challenging academic year, and best wishes for the future. The gowned procession was applauded as they made their way for the closing celebration where together they toasted their achievements.

The graduates have studied a variety of degree programmes including Accounting, Computing, Criminology, Digital Arts, Education, Marketing, Science and Technology as well as higher level professional qualifications from the Chartered Management Institute and Chartered Institute of Personal Development.

Many graduates also secured full-time employment in their chosen careers, some of which include employment with local employers such as Anglian Water, Gusto, PSP IT Design and Development, and industry-leading game development company Frontier Developments.

Liz Knight, Academic Director of University Centre Peterborough said: “This year’s graduation was very special as it was the first time we celebrated the achievements of our students from Peterborough and Stamford in one ceremony.

“It was also made more special due to the pandemic which has sadly impacted all our lives. We remain in awe of our students and staff whose achievements over the last two years have been outstanding. While studying, our graduates have gained academic knowledge, research and communication skills and technical expertise but most importantly resilience and adaptability.

“It is these two attributes which will ensure their success in their future life and career.”

UCP has also thanked Peterborough College’s hospitality and catering department for preparing a delicious buffet as well as serving guests with refreshments.

Photos from both ceremonies are also available on University Centre Peterborough’s official Facebook page as well as a video.

Information about future courses and how you can apply can be found at www.ucp.ac.uk.

