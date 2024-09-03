Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“We are all focused on providing a strong, wide-ranging and improving education for all our pupils across the city”

Two Peterborough primary schools are preparing to open their doors for the new school year after converting to academies.

St Michael’s Church of England Primary School, based in Cardea, has previously operated as a maintained voluntary aided (VA) school but its conversion to an academy, under the ACT Multi Academy Trust, was completed over the summer.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The school obtained an Academy Order from the Secretary of State, meaning the council was required to support the conversion, which was backed by Cabinet members in June. The Trust will now be responsible for the school’s day-to-day running and will be the employer of all school staff.

St Michael's Church School.

“The council will continue to hold the freehold for the school’s playing fields but the Trust will be granted a 125-year lease for a nominal rent.”

Meanwhile, Peakirk-cum-Glinton Church of England Primary School is to become an Academy, run by the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET). The school also obtained an Academy Order from the Secretary of State and the conversion was supported by Cabinet members earlier this month.

The spokesperson went on: “Similarly, the council will continue to hold the freehold for the school’s playing fields but the Trust will be granted a 125-year lease for a nominal rent and be responsible for school operations.”

Councillor Katy Cole, PCC’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, commented: “Our priority is to ensure that all our pupils receive an excellent education and get all the opportunities necessary to develop and achieve positive outcomes during their school years, whether they are educated in maintained or academy free schools. We are all focused on providing a strong, wide-ranging and improving education for all our pupils across the city.”