TV doctor, Dr Rupy, visits Kimbolton School

Kimbolton School proudly hosted TV doctor, Dr Rupy Aujla, on Thursday 27th June for an engaging day dedicated to nutritional education and culinary innovation.

During his visit, Dr Rupy – who is a practicing NHS GP and regularly appears on BBC and ITV – spent the day with students and staff, talking to them about healthy eating and sampling a selection of his delicious recipes, some of which will be featured in the school’s menu moving forwards.

The day began with Dr Rupy delivering an informative talk and Q&A session on the importance of nutrition and its impact on overall well-being. Afterwards, he met Prep School pupils to obtain valuable feedback as they sampled his recipes. Dr Rupy then visited the Senior School for a tour, before joining students and staff in the dining hall at lunchtime to enjoy two of his recipes - Chicken Cacciatore and Mushroom Bolognese. Students were then able to attend a book signing of his latest book, Dr Rupy Cooks. This gave students and staff the opportunity to meet him, ask questions, and take photos. In the afternoon, he spent more time with the kitchen team – discussing how his recipes could be integrated into the school's meal planning.

Dr Rupy has a fascinating personal story to tell. After suffering a significant heart condition, he learnt more about nutritional medicine and was able to reverse his symptoms and improve his health. He now shares his knowledge on TV, in books, and via his website – The Doctor’s Kitchen – teaching people how to cook their way to health and the medicinal effects of eating and living well.

A student talking to Dr Rupy during lunchtime.

Will Chuter, Headmaster at Kimbolton School, said: “We would like to thank Dr Rupy for taking the time to visit our school and remind us all about the importance of good nutrition. I am certain his insights will inspire our students and staff to embrace healthier eating habits. Eating well is about fuelling your body, and your brain, and we are delighted to offer some of Dr Rupy’s recipes in our school menu."