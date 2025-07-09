Tributes paid to well-known former Headmistress in Peterborough

A well-known former Headmistress in Peterborough has passed away.

Mrs Angela Storey passed away at peacefully in hospital last Wednesday (July 2) aged 86, following a stroke.

Mrs Storey was the Headmistress of Westwood House School (later Peterborough High School and now The Peterborough School) from between 1977 and 1999.

Friend and colleague Tim Hurst-Brown paid tribute to her by stating: “Angela was an extremely cultured lady. She was always supremely elegant and very dignified, though she could let her hair down when in congenial company.

"Despite the fact that she occasionally appeared to be somewhat aloof, in private she had a delightful sense of humour and was often extremely amusing. In all things, she could rely upon the loyal support of her ebullient husband."

Angela was born on the Isle of Wight in November 1938. During the war, she was evacuated to Anglesey, along with several of her family members. At the end of the war, she returned home and attended Sandown Grammar School.

Following this, she attended Queen Mary College, London University, where she read History and after graduating went to Exeter University to complete her PGCE. She taught for a while at Bournemouth School for Girls before relocating to a school in New Zealand. She later moved to Canada to join the staff of Strathcona Lodge School, on the east shore of Shawnigan Lake, near Victoria on Vancouver Island and spent time as the Headteacher.

In 1977, she returned to the UK to become Headmistress of Westwood House School. Four years later she married Edward Storey, the local poet and author, who had been the guest speaker at Speech Day (later on, Edward remarked that he had been invited to give out the prizes but in the event he took away the best prize of all!).

Tim added: “During Mrs. Storey’s headship various new buildings were erected, pupil numbers grew, and significant changes were put in place. She was a kind and caring headmistress; she chose her staff wisely, placed her utmost trust in them, and supported them to the hilt.

"She was always serene and gracious, was blessed with commendable sang-froid, and was quietly authoritative. Some might perhaps consider her to be slightly old-fashioned, but she ran the school with a brisk efficiency and with an admirable concern for high standards.

“She had a healthy respect for sound learning and the number of girls going on to study at university rose steadily and continuously throughout the years. During her inspired leadership, the school was a very happy institution; Mrs. Storey was always held in the highest esteem and no pupil could wish for a finer inspiration.”

Angela had an eclectic taste in ceramics and fine art, embracing the beauty and diversity of these art forms, and she created a fascinating collection which was both visually interesting and deeply personal.

She also had a great love of animals, particularly of Cairn Terriers, Great Danes and all kinds of cats.

When Angela reached retirement age in 1999, she and Edward moved to Discoed, a village near Presteigne in Wales. After Mr. Storey’s death in 2018, Angela continued to live on the Welsh border. She remained in good health until she felt ill at the end of June.