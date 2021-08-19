Thousands of food vouchers sent out to Peterborough families whose children recieve free school meals

Education

The £30 vouchers – which have automatically been sent to eligible families – are a continuation of the scheme which operated in previous school holidays and half term breaks.

Two supermarket vouchers have been issued – the first by 23 July and the second by 13 August. The vouchers do not need to be used in a single shopping trip and once claimed will last for at least a year.

In addition to the summer vouchers, a further £10,000 has been given to CareZone in Peterborough to ensure they are able to support families with emergency supplies.

Additional funding has also been made to the direct award scheme, which enables local groups identified by the Peterborough hub to make direct food and cash awards to families in need. Since the direct award scheme was set up, over 150 of these awards have been made to families and individuals across Peterborough.

Over 1,200 parental queries about the scheme have already been dealt with, but any additional queries around accessing vouchers should be sent to [email protected]

Peterborough City Council’s Community Hub is in place to be able to help families access further support. Details can be found at www.peterborough.gov.uk/wintersupport and can be contacted on 0345 045 5219 from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.