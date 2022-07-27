Thousands of children receiving vouchers to help families with the cost of living

Nearly 14,000 children across Peterborough have started receiving vouchers to help families with the rising cost of living.

Each eligible child will receive two supermarket vouchers worth a total of £45 to cover the summer holiday period.

The first of these has already been distributed and the second will be sent by 12 August to the 13,826 children who meet the eligibility criteria.

Thousands of vouchers have been sent out to children in Peterborough

This represents a 1.3% increase in the number of eligible children since the May half term scheme and reflects the growing number of children on free school meals.

The scheme offers parents vouchers for a choice of supermarkets. These vouchers are sent to eligible families automatically using school data and information held by the local authority.

The vouchers do not need to be used in a single shopping trip and once claimed will last for at least a year.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and the University said: “I am very proud of what we are doing to help struggling families in Peterborough – firstly during the pandemic and now as the cost of living rises for everyone. The economic landscape is challenging, but I know from the feedback we have had that families are grateful for our help. We will continue to do our best for the children and young people of Peterborough.”