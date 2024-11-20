Thorpe Primary School welcomes London’s West End for a Magical Reading Workshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thorpe Primary School in Peterborough welcomed London’s West End and the renowned Little Angel Theatre Company for a special workshop involving the school's Year 1 and Year 2 students.

The workshop aimed to inspire a love of reading and spark children’s curiosity and imagination by bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved story, ‘Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book’, to life.

The workshop is part of a wider initiative tied to the Little Angel Theatre's touring production of Charlie Cook's Favourite Book and the play will be featured on the West End from 5th December 2024 to 5th January 2025, offering families another opportunity to see the story come alive on stage.

Led by trained actors and puppeteers from the Little Angel Theatre Company, both began the session with an interactive reading of the book, encouraging the children to join in with actions during certain key words and explaining unfamiliar terms. The highlight of the workshop involved transforming everyday household objects—like carrier bags, colanders, and socks—into imaginative puppets. The children eagerly took part, putting on a lively puppet show for Polly the pirate’s pet.

Miss Catley, Year 2 teacher at Thorpe Primary, praised the impact of the workshop, stating: “The children were so engaged and enthusiastic about the whole experience. It will definitely be something that we try to bring into the classroom to bring other stories to life! For many of the children, this was their first encounter with the book.”

Amelia, one of the excited young participants said: “I didn't know the story before, but now I love it!”

Charlotte, another Year 1 student, said: “Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book is one of my favourite stories, and the best part that the theatre brought alive was the pirate section.”