Thomas Deacon Academy students celebrate Post-16 exam results

Sixth Form students at Thomas Deacon Academy, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), are celebrating their Post-16 exam successes today.

The students have achieved a fantastic set of results overall, with many individual successes. Some of the academy’s most notable student achievements include:

Sophie Dore who achieved an A* in Criminology and in English Language and Literature, and A grades in History and EPQ (Extended Project Qualification).

Saher Anwar who achieved A grades in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and EPQ.

David Drygas who achieved A grades in Maths, Business and Economics.

Ghulaam Murtaza who achieved an A* in Maths and A grades in Biology and Chemistry.

Michal Nowak who achieved a Distinction* in IT and A grades in both Maths and Further Maths.

Izzah Tulhat who achieved an A* in Psychology, and A grades in Biology and Chemistry.

Michala Jackson, Head of Sixth Form, said: “We are incredibly proud of Year 13 students for a brilliant set of Post-16 results. Many of our young people have made exceptional progress over the past two years and there have been some incredible individual student results. Our students have reaped the rewards of their curiosity, commitment and hard work, a huge well done to everyone!”

Emily Gaunt, Acting Principal, said: “Congratulations to our 2024 Sixth Form cohort on a fantastic set of results, following two years of dedication and perseverance. I’d like to thank all staff who teach, support and lead our Sixth Form, and to the parents/carers and families who have encouraged and nurtured our students through the past two years.

“We wish our students all the very best as they enter the next exciting stage of their lives, whether it’s university, an apprenticeship or employment opportunities, following in the footsteps of successful alumni from previous years.

“We are providing one-to-one sessions for any students who need further support and guidance, and encourage them to get in touch.”

For more information on Thomas Deacon Academy, visit: www.thomasdeaconacademy.com