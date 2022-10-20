A former teacher at the Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech who sent “sexually motivated” messages to a pupil has been banned from the profession for life.

Gary Crossley, who worked at the school between July 2013 and January 2020 received the ban following an investigation into his behaviour that concluded last month.

The allegations against Mr Crossley included giving his personal contact details to a pupil at the school’s Summer Prom, contacting the pupil on a repeated basis, meeting with the pupil alone more than once, messaging the pupil about both his own and her personal relationships, attempting to get himself hired as her math tutor and sending messages that were of “an inappropriate or sexual nature.”

The Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech.

His communication with the pupil was described as “sexually motivated.”

These offences took place between September 2017 and September 2019.

He was also accused of failing to maintain professional boundaries with a former pupil around September 2017

He exchanged contact details with the pupil, repeatedly messaged them, asked them to go for a meal on more than one occasion, messaged them in relation to his personal relationship breakdown and said to the pupil “‘hope your knickers didn't get wet’ or words to that effect.”

Mr Crossley admitted the allegations and that his behaviour amounted to “unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute."

‘No review period’

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) accepted that Mr Crossley was incredibly sorry and felt ashamed of his actions” but found that it would be inappropriate not to recommend a ban for Mr Crossley.

Decision maker Sarah Buxcey said: “There was a strong public interest consideration in respect of the protection of pupils. A prohibition order would therefore prevent such a risk from being present in the future.

"In my judgement, the lack of full insight means that there is some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this puts at risk the future wellbeing of pupils.

"I consider therefore that allowing for no review period is necessary to maintain public confidence and is proportionate and in the public interest.

“This means that Mr Gary Crossley is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him."

‘Inexcusable’

Principal Richard Scott said: “We are pleased the Teacher Regulation Agency has banned Mr Crossley from working in schools for life and we fully support their decision. When Mr Crossley’s inappropriate behaviour was first brought to our attention, we suspended him immediately and started an investigation. Mr Crossley was formally dismissed in January 2020, the day after an internal disciplinary hearing took place at our academy.

“Safeguarding and student welfare is our highest priority and we go to great lengths to ensure all the enhanced background checks are carried out for any staff member. No concerns were raised to us regarding Mr Crossley.