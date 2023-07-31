News you can trust since 1948
The Works Store Peterborough helping raise funds for primary school

The Works Store in Peterborough Bridge Street, are looking for donations of school essential, jigsaws, reading books etc, to help Benwick Primary School.
By Karla WatkinsContributor
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read

The Work Store in Peterborough are asking if anyone would kindly like to donate items, which would be essential for use at Benwick Primary School.

Karla charity ambassador at the store, has said that they chose Benwick Primary School as it's a little village school, but thrives on zest for learning and inspiring the younger generation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friends Of Benwick School, is a group of Mum's who volunteer their time to help raise funds for the school, which help provide equipment, school education trips, activities and much more.

Any donation would be hugely appreciated by the school and the children.

We have a donation basket in store, and loads of items you can either purchase from us, or donate from home.

