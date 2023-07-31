The Work Store in Peterborough are asking if anyone would kindly like to donate items, which would be essential for use at Benwick Primary School.

Karla charity ambassador at the store, has said that they chose Benwick Primary School as it's a little village school, but thrives on zest for learning and inspiring the younger generation.

Friends Of Benwick School, is a group of Mum's who volunteer their time to help raise funds for the school, which help provide equipment, school education trips, activities and much more.

Any donation would be hugely appreciated by the school and the children.