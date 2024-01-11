The top performing Peterborough secondary schools according to Progress 8 scores
The top rated secondary schools have been revealed – according to the Progress 8 scores.
Progress 8 is a measure of how much progress pupils at this school made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4, compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2. This is based on results in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.
One Peterborough school was rated as ‘well above average’ while six were rated as ‘above average.’
The figures have been released by The Department for Education. Last week the Peterborough Telegraph revealed the top primary schools in Peterborough according to SAT scores