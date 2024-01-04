Peterborough schools: The best primary schools in the city according to latest SAT scores

SATS scores released for the first time since 2019

The best-performing primary schools in Peterborough where children get top-of-the-class grades have been revealed.

The SAT scores - the exams taken at the end of Year 6 - for every school in Peterborough have been released by the Department for Education for the first time since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020.

The exams were cancelled in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years due to the disruption caused by the pandemic and related lockdowns.

The results show how many pupils have met the DfE's 'scaled expected standard', essentially meaning whether they get at least 51 per cent in all three subjects.

The top performing school in Peterborough was Barnack, where 96 per cent of school hit the expected standard. Three schools in the city saw at least 90 per cent of pupils reaching that standard.

Nationally, the proportion of students meeting the expected standard across England has fallen from 65 per cent to 60 per cent over the course of the pandemic. A total of 22 Peterborough schools saw at least 60 per cent of pupils hitting the standard.

1 . Barnack CofE Primary School Barnack CofE Primary School: 96% of pupils reaching expected standard. Average score in reading: 109. Average score in maths: 111 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . St John's Church School St John's Church School: 92% of pupils reaching expected standard. Average score in reading: 109. Average score in maths: 106 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Winyates Primary School Winyates Primary School: 90% of pupils reaching expected standard. Average score in reading: 109. Average score in maths: 107 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Hampton Hargate Primary School Hampton Hargate Primary School : 78% of pupils reaching expected standard. Average score in reading: 107. Average score in maths: 108 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales