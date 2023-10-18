The Peterborough School Speech Day 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Headmaster’s and students delivered an address, which highlighted the School’s excellent examination results, as well as focussing on it’s extensive work on equality and diversity, and how both academic and extracurricular opportunities promote physical and mental fitness, areas strongly advocated by Ben Smith. Particular areas of success included the continued growth of sports, our focus on emotional wellbeing as part of Children’s Mental Health Day, and our work towards achieving the Rainbow Flag Award.

Ben Smith addressed the Cathedral audience, talking about his difficult teenage years, and his experience with bullying, overcoming adversity, mental health and physical challenges, which ultimately ignited his passion for Marathon Running, and raising money for charities supporting children’s mental health, and anti-bullying campaigns. His account of running 401 marathons in 401 days was truly inspirational.

Earlier in the day, Ben led assemblies for both Preparatory and Senior School pupils and opened the School’s recently completed expansion of its outstanding Nursery.

The Peterborough School at Peterborough Cathedral