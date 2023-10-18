News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

The Peterborough School Speech Day 2023

Social entrepreneur, mental health charity founder, award winning global adventurer, fundraiser, author and inspirational speaker Ben Smith joined parents, governors, pupils and staff of The Peterborough School for our annual Speech Day in Peterborough Cathedral on Friday 13th October. Special guests also included the Mayor of Peterborough, Councilor Nick Sandford.
By Alice SalmonContributor
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Headmaster’s and students delivered an address, which highlighted the School’s excellent examination results, as well as focussing on it’s extensive work on equality and diversity, and how both academic and extracurricular opportunities promote physical and mental fitness, areas strongly advocated by Ben Smith. Particular areas of success included the continued growth of sports, our focus on emotional wellbeing as part of Children’s Mental Health Day, and our work towards achieving the Rainbow Flag Award.

Ben Smith addressed the Cathedral audience, talking about his difficult teenage years, and his experience with bullying, overcoming adversity, mental health and physical challenges, which ultimately ignited his passion for Marathon Running, and raising money for charities supporting children’s mental health, and anti-bullying campaigns. His account of running 401 marathons in 401 days was truly inspirational.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier in the day, Ben led assemblies for both Preparatory and Senior School pupils and opened the School’s recently completed expansion of its outstanding Nursery.

The Peterborough School at Peterborough CathedralThe Peterborough School at Peterborough Cathedral
The Peterborough School at Peterborough Cathedral
Most Popular

Ben then presented prizes to our 150 prize winners, from the Preparatory, Senior School and Upper Sixth Leavers. Heads of School Isobel Liddle and Ikaheng Pagiwana expressed their gratitude to Ben with a Vote of Thanks, and a gift.

Related topics:Nick SandfordPeterborough Cathedral