The King's School pupils celebrate achievements at Peterborough Cathedral

Youngsters heard from ex-pupil Joe Mason, who now has a career in broadcasting
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:52 BST
Students at the King’s School recently celebrated the achievements of the school community at the recent speech day.

This long standing event is an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of students at the school – academic, sporting, musical or otherwise.

This year the school was proud to welcome back former student Joe Mason. Joe is forging a successful career in broadcasting most recently working closely on the Eurovision show with Graham Norton.

The King's School speech day awards group at Peterborough Cathedral.The King's School speech day awards group at Peterborough Cathedral.
Headteacher, John Harrison, said: “Speech day is a great opportunity to reflect on the fullness of school life and the achievements of our students in whom we are really proud. Students really enjoyed listening to Joe and he shared great messages regarding the importance of following your passions and demonstrating resilience.”

For students considering an A Level route from September 2024 the school is hosting a post 16 evening on Thursday 2 November.

