The King's School pupils celebrate achievements at Peterborough Cathedral
Students at the King’s School recently celebrated the achievements of the school community at the recent speech day.
This long standing event is an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of students at the school – academic, sporting, musical or otherwise.
This year the school was proud to welcome back former student Joe Mason. Joe is forging a successful career in broadcasting most recently working closely on the Eurovision show with Graham Norton.
Headteacher, John Harrison, said: “Speech day is a great opportunity to reflect on the fullness of school life and the achievements of our students in whom we are really proud. Students really enjoyed listening to Joe and he shared great messages regarding the importance of following your passions and demonstrating resilience.”
For students considering an A Level route from September 2024 the school is hosting a post 16 evening on Thursday 2 November.