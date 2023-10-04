The King's School pupils celebrate achievements at Peterborough Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students at the King’s School recently celebrated the achievements of the school community at the recent speech day.

This long standing event is an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of students at the school – academic, sporting, musical or otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the school was proud to welcome back former student Joe Mason. Joe is forging a successful career in broadcasting most recently working closely on the Eurovision show with Graham Norton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King's School speech day awards group at Peterborough Cathedral.

Headteacher, John Harrison, said: “Speech day is a great opportunity to reflect on the fullness of school life and the achievements of our students in whom we are really proud. Students really enjoyed listening to Joe and he shared great messages regarding the importance of following your passions and demonstrating resilience.”