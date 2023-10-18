The King's School: Peterborough school sees planned extension approved
The King’s (The Cathedral) School has been granted planning permission to expand with a new glazed building.
The 20m x 12m extension was applied for to address the school’s “urgent need” for more space, according to documents submitted.
The application stated that the school was shortage of indoor dining, social and informal learning space- an issue exacerbated during periods of inclement weather.
Currently, the school caters for around 1200 students at its site on Park Road.
The new building will be used to provide students with additional eating space in the centre of the school as well as a place to purchase a range of hot and cold food options
Headteacher, John Harrison, said: “We are pleased that the planning application has been approved as it will help reduce the pressure on existing facilities that were built at a time when the school was almost half the current size.
"We are determined to ensure that students have high quality facilities to match the outstanding quality of education.” Work on the site is due to start before Christmas.”