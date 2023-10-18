Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The King’s (The Cathedral) School has been granted planning permission to expand with a new glazed building.

The 20m x 12m extension was applied for to address the school’s “urgent need” for more space, according to documents submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application stated that the school was shortage of indoor dining, social and informal learning space- an issue exacerbated during periods of inclement weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King's School on Park Road.

Currently, the school caters for around 1200 students at its site on Park Road.

The new building will be used to provide students with additional eating space in the centre of the school as well as a place to purchase a range of hot and cold food options

Headteacher, John Harrison, said: “We are pleased that the planning application has been approved as it will help reduce the pressure on existing facilities that were built at a time when the school was almost half the current size.