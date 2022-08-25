Students and staff at the King’s (The Cathedral) School, on Park Road, were celebrating “another outstanding” set of GCSE examination results on Thursday (August 25) with 55 percent of all grades achieved at level 7-9 and 97 percent of all grades at 4-9.

Newly appointed Headteacher, John Harrison, said that “Students and parents should be incredibly proud of these achievements.

"Students have worked in close partnership with our teaching staff and have demonstrated a real resilience over the last two years.

"The school is rightly proud of the quality of support we provided, including during the global pandemic. We wish them all the best for the next stage of their education.”

The school is anticipating that over 80 percent of the year group will continue to study at the school and complete A Levels in their chosen subjects.

With over 17 percent of all the grades achieved being at level 9; the School remains one of the highest performing in the region.

1. metp-25-8-22-dl-041.JPG John Harrison, the new head teacher at the King's School with some of his successful GCSE students. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Kings GCSE Pic 2.jpg Happy King's School students with their GCSE results. Photo: The King's School Photo Sales

3. Kings GCSE Pic 3.jpg Happy King's School students with their GCSE results. Photo: The King's School Photo Sales

4. Kings GCSE Pic 1.jpg Happy King's School students with their GCSE results. Photo: The King's School Photo Sales