The King’s School celebrates success of students at annual speech day at Peterborough Cathedral

The King’s (The Cathedral) School, in Park Road, Peterborough, has celebrated the success of its students at its annual speech day.

The prestigious awards ceremony took place at Peterborough Cathedral on December 15, 2022, with students being honoured for their academic achievement and educational development.

Many of the prizes were established by former staff, students and friends of the school and were distributed by Dr Simi Pam – a former student at the school, who is now an NHS doctor and semi-professional rugby player for Bristol Bears.

The King's School speech day at Peterborough Cathedral

The King’s School headteacher John Harrison said: “It was fabulous to return to the Cathedral and for our whole school community to celebrate the achievements of the school over the last year.

"My congratulations go to both those students awarded specific prizes at the event and all our students who have shown the resilience Dr Simi Pam discussed in their various sporting, musical and leadership pursuits at the school.”

In Simi’s address to students of the school, she reflected on her own experiences, focusing on the resilience and determination required for success. Students were said to be “inspired by her words”, as she “is a fantastic role model for all of the students”.

Following the service in The Cathedral, students, staff and guests were invited back to King’s School for the traditional tea in the main hall of the school.

