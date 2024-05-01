The Deepings School welcome representatives from The Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation
The Deepings School , part of Anthem Schools Trust, has welcomed representatives from the The Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation into the school this month. As part of the school’s Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) education representatives from the foundation have been engaging with Year 10 students regarding drugs education.
The delivery of the session is designed to engage and educate a younger audience in an accessible way, which leaves them informed and empowered. A superb production was shown about the danger of taking ecstasy, followed by workshops for students to discuss further what they had seen in a safe and structured environment with professionals.
The foundation works with young people, parents, teachers and professionals in schools, colleges and community groups using their evidence-based, multi-component drug and alcohol programme, developed in line with best practice for the most effective outcomes. The foundation was set up in January 2014 by Tim and Fiona Spargo-Mabbs in response to the death of their 16-year-old son Daniel having taken ecstasy.
The PSHE curriculum at The Deepings is responsive to the needs of students, building in capacity to adapt to local, national, and international developments, underpinned by five key topics: Mental Health & Wellbeing, Diversity, Digital Citizenship, Relationships and Drug Education. Work Related Learning is threaded through each year group. Students learn the knowledge and skills that enable them to make informed choices about their lives, and navigate the myriad challenges modern society can present, while accessing amazing opportunities for healthy lives – both mentally, spiritually, and physically.
Kirstie Johnson, Headteacher at The Deepings School said:
“I want to say a big thank you to The Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation for coming into The Deepings and for the very thought provoking and impactful presentation they gave to our Year 10s. Our students have given us positive feedback on the event and we look forward to working on future initiatives with the foundation.”