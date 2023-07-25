Teachers praised as Peterborough's St John Fisher Catholic High School retains 'Good' Ofsted rating
Teachers at Peterborough’s s St John Fisher Catholic High School retained its 'Good' Ofsted rating in the school’s latest report.The inspectors visited the Park Lane school near the end of the academic year – and were full of praise for everyone at the school.
Their report said: “Leaders ensure they have a clear focus on the development of literacy across the curriculum. To this end, they have ensured that reading is a priority at the school.
"Leaders’ support for pupils who find reading difficult ensures that pupils improve their reading to be able to access the curriculum well.
“Pupils learn in calm and purposeful environments, largely undisturbed by others’ behaviour. Staff understand and use leaders’ behaviour policy effectively to ensure that pupils behave appropriately in lessons and during breaktimes and lunchtimes. Pupils proudly receive merits when they successfully demonstrate one of the school’s agreed ‘5 R’s’."
Along with praise for the staff, the inspectors were also impressed with pupils at the school. The report said: “This is a school where pupils can be themselves, regardless of any differences they may have.
"Pupils conduct themselves respectfully. They show care for each other. Older pupils and students in the sixth form take positions of responsibility within the school. For example, sixth-form students maturely supervise younger pupils during lunchtime.
"Pupils feel, and are, safe at the school. They have positive relationships with each other and staff. Should concerns arise, pupils feel confident that they can talk with their teachers and receive any necessary support. Pupils say, and school records show, that bullying is uncommon. When pupils experience bullying, staff effectively deal with it, and it stops.”
However, the school was given work to do by the inspectors. They said: “Leaders have not ensured that staff consistently understand and use leaders’ guidance about how best to support pupils with SEND. As a result, these pupils do not always learn as well as they could. Leaders must provide the necessary training for staff regarding the approaches they should take to support these pupils. Leaders also must check that the suggested approaches are routinely in place and effective.”