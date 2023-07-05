Schools in Peterborough will be once again affected this week by industrial action being taken by the National Education Union (NEU) over school funding and pay.

Staff are not required to notify their school if they are intending to strike but Peterborough City Council has put together a list of schools and whether or not they remain open, partially open or completely closed.

Two Peterborough schools will remain closed on Wednesday (July 5).

Teacher strikes are taking place in Peterborough.

Which schools in Peterborough are closing today?

All Saints' CofE (Aided) Junior School Open

Arthur Mellows Village College Partially Open

Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School Open

Bishop Creighton Primary School Open

Braybrook Primary School Partially Open

Brewster Avenue Infant School Partially Open

Castor CofE Primary School Partially Open

Caverstede Nursery Open

City of Peterborough Academy Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Discovery Primary School Open

Dogsthorpe Academy Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Dogsthorpe Infant School Open

Eye CofE Primary School Open

Eyrescroft Primary School Open

Fulbridge AcademyClosed Closed

Gladstone Primary Academy Partially Open

GPUTC Partially Open

Gunthorpe Primary School Partially Open

Hampton College Partially Open

Hampton College Primary Open

Hampton Gardens Partially Open

Hampton Hargate Primary School Partially Open

Hampton Lakes Primary School Open

Hampton Vale Primary Academy Partially Open

Heltwate School Partially Open

Heritage Park Primary School Open

Highlees Primary School Open

Jack Hunt Partially Open

John Clare Primary School Partially Open

Ken Stimpson Open

Leighton Primary School Partially Open

Lime Academy Abbotsmede Open

Lime Academy Orton Open

Lime Academy Parnwell Open

Lime Academy Watergall Partially Open

Longthorpe Primary School Open

Manor Drive Primary Open

Manor Drive Secondary Open

Marshfields Open

Medeshamstede Academy Partially Open

Nene Park Academy Partially Open

Nene Valley Primary School Partially Open

Nenegate Partially Open

Newark Hill Academy Partially Open

Northborough Primary School Open

Norwood Primary School Open

Nova Primary School Partially Open

Oakdale Primary School Open

Old Fletton Primary School Partially Open

Ormiston Bushfield Academy Partially Open

Ormiston Meadows Academy Open

Orton Wistow Primary School Open

Paston Ridings Primary School Partially Open

Peakirk-cum-Glinton CofE Primary School Open

Richard Barnes Academy Partially Open

Queen Katherine Academy Partially Open

Queen's Drive Infant School Open

Ravensthorpe Primary School Partially Open

Sacred Heart RC Primary School Partially Open

Southfields Primary School Partially Open

St Augustine's CofE Junior School Partially Open

St Botolph's Church of England Primary School Open

St John Fisher Partially Open

St John Henry Newman VA Catholic Primary Closed

St John's Church School Partially Open

St Michael's Church School Open

St Thomas More RC Primary School Open

Stanground Academy Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children

Stanground St Johns CofE Primary School Open

The Beeches Primary School Partially Open

The Duke of Bedford Primary School Open

The King's School Junior Open

The King's School (the Cathedral School) Open

Thomas Deacon Academy Partially Open

Thomas Deacon Academy Junior Open

Thorpe Primary School Open

Welbourne Primary School Open

Welland Academy Partially Open

Werrington Primary School Open

West Town Primary School Partially Open

William Law CofE (Aided) Primary School Open

Winyates Primary School Partially Open

Wittering Primary School Open