Teacher strikes 2023: The Peterborough schools open and closed on the first day of the latest strikes
Schools in Peterborough will be once again affected this week by industrial action being taken by the National Education Union (NEU) over school funding and pay.
Staff are not required to notify their school if they are intending to strike but Peterborough City Council has put together a list of schools and whether or not they remain open, partially open or completely closed.
Two Peterborough schools will remain closed on Wednesday (July 5).
Which schools in Peterborough are closing today?
All Saints' CofE (Aided) Junior School Open
Arthur Mellows Village College Partially Open
Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School Open
Bishop Creighton Primary School Open
Braybrook Primary School Partially Open
Brewster Avenue Infant School Partially Open
Castor CofE Primary School Partially Open
Caverstede Nursery Open
City of Peterborough Academy Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Discovery Primary School Open
Dogsthorpe Academy Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Dogsthorpe Infant School Open
Eye CofE Primary School Open
Eyrescroft Primary School Open
Fulbridge AcademyClosed Closed
Gladstone Primary Academy Partially Open
GPUTC Partially Open
Gunthorpe Primary School Partially Open
Hampton College Partially Open
Hampton College Primary Open
Hampton Gardens Partially Open
Hampton Hargate Primary School Partially Open
Hampton Lakes Primary School Open
Hampton Vale Primary Academy Partially Open
Heltwate School Partially Open
Heritage Park Primary School Open
Highlees Primary School Open
Jack Hunt Partially Open
John Clare Primary School Partially Open
Ken Stimpson Open
Leighton Primary School Partially Open
Lime Academy Abbotsmede Open
Lime Academy Orton Open
Lime Academy Parnwell Open
Lime Academy Watergall Partially Open
Longthorpe Primary School Open
Manor Drive Primary Open
Manor Drive Secondary Open
Marshfields Open
Medeshamstede Academy Partially Open
Nene Park Academy Partially Open
Nene Valley Primary School Partially Open
Nenegate Partially Open
Newark Hill Academy Partially Open
Northborough Primary School Open
Norwood Primary School Open
Nova Primary School Partially Open
Oakdale Primary School Open
Old Fletton Primary School Partially Open
Ormiston Bushfield Academy Partially Open
Ormiston Meadows Academy Open
Orton Wistow Primary School Open
Paston Ridings Primary School Partially Open
Peakirk-cum-Glinton CofE Primary School Open
Richard Barnes Academy Partially Open
Queen Katherine Academy Partially Open
Queen's Drive Infant School Open
Ravensthorpe Primary School Partially Open
Sacred Heart RC Primary School Partially Open
Southfields Primary School Partially Open
St Augustine's CofE Junior School Partially Open
St Botolph's Church of England Primary School Open
St John Fisher Partially Open
St John Henry Newman VA Catholic Primary Closed
St John's Church School Partially Open
St Michael's Church School Open
St Thomas More RC Primary School Open
Stanground Academy Open to selected vulnerable and critical worker children
Stanground St Johns CofE Primary School Open
The Beeches Primary School Partially Open
The Duke of Bedford Primary School Open
The King's School Junior Open
The King's School (the Cathedral School) Open
Thomas Deacon Academy Partially Open
Thomas Deacon Academy Junior Open
Thorpe Primary School Open
Welbourne Primary School Open
Welland Academy Partially Open
Werrington Primary School Open
West Town Primary School Partially Open
William Law CofE (Aided) Primary School Open
Winyates Primary School Partially Open
Wittering Primary School Open
Woodston Primary School Partially Open