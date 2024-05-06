Talented Peterborough students wow on stage with Royal Shakespeare Company
and live on Freeview channel 276
Talented Ormiston Bushfield Academy students have wowed on stage with Royal Shakespeare Company.
The prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) performed the timeless romance at Ormiston Bushfield Academy (OBA) alongside young actors from the academy.
The Peterborough academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, is one of few lead schools for the RSC, as part of a programme which helps students to access drama and the creative arts.
Ten passionate and artistic students from OBA wowed on stage alongside the professional dramatists, bringing the classic story of love and drama to life and drawing audiences into a world of passion, drama, and fate.
The captivating performance was part of the RSC's "First Encounters" initiative, which provides a fun and enchanting introduction to Shakespeare for children and makes the magic of RSC accessible to the local community, providing an opportunity for all to experience the brilliance of live theatre.
Dennis Kirwan, Principal of Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy, said: "We were delighted to welcome the RSC's 'First Encounters' production of Romeo and Juliet to Ormiston Bushfield Academy - it was a truly captivating performance, offering a fresh and engaging take for all audiences.
“It was so great to see such amazing performances from our students, who loved being on stage with such a prestigious theatre company. This is part of such an important programme at OBA that encourages all our students to access engaging and unique learning opportunities, alongside exploring their passion for drama and the creative arts.”