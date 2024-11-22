Supermarket vouchers available in Peterborough to support families during Christmas holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £40 vouchers will be sent automatically to eligible families using school data and information held by the council.

Supermarket vouchers are being sent to eligible families in Peterborough to help them support their children during the Christmas school holidays.

Following confirmation that the council’s Household Support Fund (HSF) will be extended until March 2025, the authority will continue to run the popular supermarket vouchers scheme until that time.

Vouchers will be sent out automatically

Vouchers will be sent out by text and email on Thursday 19 December and all vouchers must be claimed by midday on Friday 24 January or they will become invalid.

Who is eligible?

Vouchers will be distributed to families with children and young people who receive:

Income-related Free School Meals (children and young people aged four to 16)

Early Years Pupil Premium under the income-based criteria

Funded Childcare and Education for two-year-olds under the income-based criteria

Some post 16 young people may be eligible under certain specific criteria.

Approximately 13,000 children and young people are eligible for vouchers in the Peterborough City Council area. The council is urging families to check whether they may be eligible for free school meals during term time, which in turn would make them eligible for supermarket vouchers in the holidays.

Any children who become eligible up to and including 5 January 2024 will also receive vouchers if an application has been made.

“I’m sure the scheme will make a positive difference"

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: "I’m delighted that once again we will be providing supermarket vouchers to help vulnerable families over Christmas and I’m sure the scheme will make a positive difference.

"I would urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but has not already signed up to please consider doing so as soon as possible. The free school meals scheme not only helps families saving around £450 a year per child but also helps their child's primary school receive much-needed additional funding."

Information about free school meals and how to apply can be found at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/holiday-voucher-scheme.