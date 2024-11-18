Students honoured with Community Awards for outstanding volunteer work

The awards, presented by Mr Adrian Chapman, Director of Place and Economy from Peterborough City Council, were held at the Salvation Army Church and Community Centre

Seven exceptional students from Jack Hunt School in Peterborough, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) have been awarded Community Recognition Awards at the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Gladstone District Community Association (GLADCA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, rewarded for their remarkable contributions to local events and community service, were presented by Mr Adrian Chapman, Director of Place and Economy from Peterborough City Council, and were held at the Salvation Army Church and Community Centre and highlighted the students’ dedication to various volunteer initiatives across the city.

The awarded students, Mahnoor Amique, Momina Ejaz, Hadia Hafeez, Areeba Mahmood, Faiza Mahmood, Sufyan Malik, and Hassnat Malik, all Year 12 and Year 13 students from Jack Hunt School were celebrated for their involvement in the following community initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Adrian Chapman said: "I was completely in awe to learn of the incredible voluntary contributions this group of remarkable young people have made to communities in our city. They have worked so hard to bring people from different communities and with different background together, and they should be immensely proud of what they've achieved. I was humbled to be privileged to be able to give the group their well-deserved awards and I look forward to following their continued voluntary work with interest."

The awards, presented by Mr Adrian Chapman, Director of Place and Economy from Peterborough City Council, were held at the Salvation Army Church and Community Centre

A Charity Cricket Match in August 2024. A successful event that raised funds and awareness for local charities, showcasing the students’ teamwork and dedication.

Muslim Council of Peterborough City Education Award Ceremony, October 2024 where the students played pivotal roles in organizing and supporting the event, where their efforts were recognized by international media and GLADCA Annual General Meeting where these students assisted in the smooth execution of the AGM event, which also saw nearly 200 students receiving certificates for their achievements in English, Maths, and ICT.

In a well-attended ceremony, GLADCA invited the students and their parents to celebrate their volunteer efforts and contributions to the Peterborough community. The gathering, which honoured students for their academic achievements and community service, featured remarks by Gillian Beasley, former CEO of Peterborough City Council, and Adrian Chapman, both of whom commended the students’ hard work, commitment, and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jon Hebblethwaite commented on the work of these exceptional students, stating: “We are so proud of these amazing JHS students! We are delighted that this is a community-based award and we are big supporters of GLADCA.”

The awards, presented by Mr Adrian Chapman, Director of Place and Economy from Peterborough City Council, were held at the Salvation Army Church and Community Centre.

Areeba Mahmood, Year 12 from Jack Hunt School said “We were awarded for our volunteering at the Annual General Meeting, where around 200 students received certificates in subjects like English, Maths, and ICT. Helping at events like these gives me a chance to support my community and to gain valuable experience. I enjoy welcoming parents and students and helping organize these gatherings. It’s rewarding to see how much everyone’s achievements mean to them, and it’s a valuable opportunity for me to learn how these events are organised.”

Hadia Hafeez, from Year 12 said: “Receiving this community award is meaningful to me as it recognizes our efforts in volunteering with GLADCA and the Muslim Council Peterborough. Being part of these events inspires me to keep striving for academic and personal growth. I’m grateful to Mr. Nawaz for introducing us to these opportunities, which allow me to develop new skills and meet people from diverse backgrounds.”

Sufyan Malik from Year 12 said: “It was an honour for our group to receive this community award, especially for our work with GLADCA and the Muslim Council of Peterborough. These organizations do so much for our community, and participating in their events has shown me how volunteering can make a real difference. Being part of these events brings me joy and a sense of connection. It’s incredibly rewarding to be part of something that positively impacts our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GLADCA Annual General Meeting also featured recognition for nearly 200 students for their progress in English, Maths, and ICT, including many who studied at GLADCA and supported the event logistics. This award ceremony not only highlights the academic progress of students in Peterborough but also acknowledges the spirit of community service and volunteerism among young people.