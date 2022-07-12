Students from across the world set to come to Peterborough's university

Students from across the world will arrive in the city when ARU Peterborough opens its doors for the first time this year.

ARU Peterborough will open in September and it will now be able to welcome people from across the globe, following a successful application to UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) for a site licence, permitting international students to study in the city.

Building work is still being carried out on the campus on Bishops Road near the city centre.

Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “ARU Peterborough will primarily provide educational opportunities for the region. However, we know our brand-new facilities and innovative range of courses are appealing not just to prospective students in the local area, but internationally.

“International students provide immense cultural value to any Higher Education Institution, fostering a diverse learning environment, and we are looking forward to welcoming people from all over the world over the next academic year. This is an exciting new development for the university and city.”

Councillor Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for education, skills and the university for Peterborough City Council, said: "It is very exciting indeed that the first students will begin studying at our dedicated university in just a matter of weeks. It's even more exciting that our city will be welcoming some of the brightest young people from across the world to study here.

“It's great news for our university and proof that Peterborough is a place where people want to live and study and very positive for our economy too, which will benefit from the investment that these young people will make in our city."

Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, said: “ARU Peterborough is already attracting interest from talented people across the globe before the doors have even opened. Helping to make the city a destination of choice for skilled people and investment is one of the many benefits ARU Peterborough will bring, and it is fantastic to see signs of that already emerging.”