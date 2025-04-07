Students champion eco-friendly solutions at TDET's Sustainability Conference

Virtual Reality experience from Viridor

On Thursday, 3rd April 2025, students from Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET)’s seven academies gathered at Thomas Deacon Academy (TDA) for its second annual Sustainability Conference.

Focused on the critical themes of energy and waste, the event encouraged students to create actionable campaigns to improve sustainability practices within their schools.

The conference featured workshops led by local organisations PECT, Viridor, Jumped Up Theatre, and Veolia. Viridor delivered a compelling keynote presentation, sharing insights into their Peterborough Energy from Waste facility, which has been operational since 2015. The facility processes approximately 110,000 tonnes of residual waste annually, generating enough electricity to power nearly 20,000 homes.

Students participated in hands-on workshops that included virtual reality (VR) experiences, transporting them to Viridor’s energy recovery plant, Milan’s vertical forest, and underwater ecosystems. In Jumped Up Theatre’s sessions, students explored the impact of climate change by taking on different roles and identifying practical actions they could take to make a difference. Across all activities, students brainstormed ideas to improve energy consumption and waste management habits in their academies.

Learning about sustainability – Viridor keynote session

Groups of students from each of TDET’s seven academies attended the event. During the afternoon sessions, students collaborated within their academy groups to plan campaigns aimed at driving positive environmental changes within their schools.

Kate Hall, one of TDET’s trustees and founder of Jumped Up Theatre, whose team attended the event, said: “Innovative events such as the Sustainability Conference highlight why TDET is such a vital asset to our region. The Trust, which educates more than 5,000 students throughout Cambridgeshire, does so much to empower the young people it serves, providing them with opportunities to learn, grow, and tackle real-world challenges. These young people engaged passionately with sustainability at the conference which was really inspiring. Their ideas and enthusiasm remind us that they are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the change-makers of today.”

Adam Stevens, TDET Director of Resources, added: “This year’s conference was a great success. The interactive workshops and collaborative activities ensured that our students enjoyed a fantastic day, as well as leaving equipped with practical ideas to implement in their academies.

“Thank you to the representatives from PECT, Viridor, Jumped Up Theatre, and Veolia, who played a huge part in inspiring the students and making today’s event a success. Working in partnership with local and national organisations dedicated to environmental progress is vital to progressing TDET’s sustainability ethos, and events like this encourage our students to be part of the solution.”

Interactive Learning at TDET's Sustainability Conference

As well as engaging its 5,000 students in its sustainability drive, TDET continues its commitment to the environment through central Trust initiatives such as installing low-energy LEDs across all academies and switching energy supplies to renewable tariffs, reducing carbon emissions by 350 metric tonnes annually.