Staff at Peterborough's Medeshamstede Academy speak of their pride at glowing Ofsted report

Staff at a Peterborough special school have spoken of their pride after Ofsted inspectors praised improvements made over the past three years.

Medeshamstede Academy, a school for pupils aged 4 to 16 with communication and interaction needs, was rated as ‘requires improvement’ at their last inspection in 2022 – but in their latest report, released this week, inspectors rated the school as ‘good’ in three out of four areas.

The ‘Good’ ratings came in Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development and Leadership and Management. The Quality of Education was described as ‘Requires Improvement.’

Pupils celebrating at Medeshamstede Academy

“We are incredibly proud of the progress recognised in this report."

Principal Matthew Bloodworth-Flatt (who joined the Academy in April this year) expressed pride in the school community. He said: “We are incredibly proud of the progress recognised in this report. The dedication of our staff, the support of our families, and the determination of our pupils have all been crucial in driving our school forward. The emphasis on our caring ethos and strong relationships is particularly meaningful – it’s what makes Medeshamstede such a special place and is why I am delighted to have made the move to join the team.”

Inspectors praised the school’s “warm relationships between staff and pupils” as the “cornerstone of the school”, noting that “pupils are valued and seen as individuals” and receive “well-tailored support to help them with their social and emotional needs.” As a result, the report notes, “the school is a calm and purposeful place for pupils.”

The report highlighted the school’s well-designed personal, social, and health education (PSHE) curriculum, which enables pupils “to see themselves as individuals and celebrate the difference between themselves and others.

Inspectors also praised the school’s focus on preparing pupils for life beyond the classroom. Older pupils are supported “to apply their growing ‘life skills’ into the real world,” with opportunities such as work experience and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Additionally, “all pupils benefit greatly from the school’s forest area, which provides rich opportunities for pupils to take well-calculated risks,” helping them build confidence, independence, and a sense of responsibility in a safe environment.

This latest report marks a key milestone in the school’s improvement journey. Since the previous inspection, inspectors recognised that Medeshamstede Academy has “made significant improvements,” particularly in the areas of behaviour and preparation for life beyond school.

“The school is acutely aware of the importance of pupils learning to read"

While acknowledging that the quality of education is not yet consistently good, Ofsted commended the school’s ongoing efforts, stating that “improvements to this area of the school’s work are having a positive impact.”

The report said: “Across the school, there are inconsistencies in how well pupils learn. While some pupils receive high-quality provision, this is not the case for all. Too many pupils do not learn as well as they could due to inconsistencies in the way the curriculum is taught. The school has high expectations for pupils and wants them to do their best. While pupils’ behaviour has improved, they do not achieve as highly as they are capable of.”

However, the school’s focus on reading was highlighted.

The report said: “The school is acutely aware of the importance of pupils learning to read. Teachers help pupils to learn phonics, which they do well. Staff are well trained to teach the school’s phonics programme. Some older pupils find reading difficult. Where this is the case, these pupils receive highly effective support to help them catch up. As pupils become more confident readers, they read more widely, accessing the rich and diverse range of books on offer in school.”

“The school has prioritised key areas such as behaviour and preparing pupils for life beyond the classroom"

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, which runs the school, added: “This report rightly recognises the substantial progress Medeshamstede Academy has made. The school has prioritised key areas such as behaviour and preparing pupils for life beyond the classroom, and it’s clear this work is making a real difference. The calm and purposeful atmosphere described by Ofsted reflects the dedication of staff and leaders to creating a nurturing environment where every pupil is seen, supported, and empowered to grow. We are proud to work alongside the school as it continues this positive journey.”

The report also acknowledged the critical role of governance and leadership in the school’s progress, stating that “trustees, trust leaders and school leaders work in harmony,” and that “support and challenge from the trust has played a significant role in bringing about improvement in many aspects of the school’s work.” Staff morale is strong, with Ofsted noting that “staff are proud to work at the school.”

Medeshamstede Academy remains committed to continuing its journey of improvement, ensuring all pupils receive the high-quality education they deserve.

To read the report in full, visit https://www.medeshamstedeacademy.org/page/?title=OFSTED&pid=25