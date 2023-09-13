Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The challenge is for children to go to their local library, to visit and read 6 books during the long holidays.

Volunteers from Crowland Community Hub visited South View Primary School in July, to tell the children all about it. There was lots of enthusiasm, especially when Mrs Tomlins announced that anyone completing the challenge would receive a very much sought after “Head Teacher Green letter”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was even more enthusiasm when the local bakery Trinity Bakery offered the amazing incentive of a voucher for a free cookie or cake to those completing the challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer Reading Challenge Completers

The volunteer library staff were almost overwhelmed in the first week, with the sheer numbers of children registering, 50 on the first day!

In total, over 150 children registered, 130 from South View school. Of these, an incredible 105 completed the challenge by the beginning of the new term, an increase of over 60 on last year.

Mrs Beeken, library manager said: “It was so lovely to see so many children coming back week after week, showing great enthusiasm for the challenge, writing wonderful reviews which we put up all round the library, reading each other’s reviews and staying to read in the library and chat to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The staff had to work really hard to keep up with the demand. I’d like to thank Mrs Tomlins and the school for their brilliant support of our local library; also a big shout out to Trinity Bakery for their wonderful community support, which was very well received by all the children. The challenge has been a huge success this year”

Mrs Tomlins, Head Teacher: I’m proud (but also not at all surprised) so many of our children took part in the reading challenge, we love reading at South View.

"Thank you so much to Crowland Community Hub for inviting us to take part, we hope we didn’t tire you out!

Tara Bancroft (Year 5): I read a book about a flying pig called Harry, and I also read a book called ‘Otter Chaos’, it was really funny. I used my Trinity Bakery token for a Rainbow cookie, it was really nice.