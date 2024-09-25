Skipping craze arrives in March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burrowmoor Primary Academy launches skipping and playtime initiative with Learn-2-Live Well Fund Support

Burrowmoor Primary Academy has introduced an exciting new skipping program aimed at promoting physical activity and engagement during lunchtimes, made possible by a generous donation from the Learn-2-Live Well fund. The fund has not only enabled the launch of the skipping initiative but has also provided resources to enhance playtime with outdoor games and equipment, reinvigorating the school's approach to break-time activities.

The skipping initiative began with a visit from the renowned Dan the Skipping Man, who designed a bespoke program for the school. Twenty Year 6 students, known as the *Skipping Squad*, were trained by Dan in a variety of skipping techniques and games. Equipped with the skills they need, the squad will lead the school in daily skipping activities, supported by the entire staff.

Thanks to the Learn-2-Live Well fund, each student has received a skipping rope, both for school and home use, along with a *Skipping Squad* booklet to track their progress. Additionally, the fund has provided essential training sessions for the school's dedicated Midday Supervisors, ensuring they are well-prepared to foster a positive and active lunchtime environment.

Skipping mad

The school playground now boasts a daily *Skipping Zone*, led by the trained Year 6 squad. Furthermore, Burrowmoor has reinvigorated its Buddy Benches to encourage inclusivity and friendship during breaks, and new outdoor games have been introduced. Children can now enjoy JENGA, Draughts, and Badminton sets, all contributing to a more dynamic and engaging playtime experience.

Key staff, including Miss Gowler, Miss Crofts, and Mr. Corry, played vital roles in the success of the program. Miss Gowler and Miss Crofts reached out to the Year 6 students, encouraging them to join the *Skipping Squad*, while Mr. Corry provided expert guidance during afternoon sessions, teaching long-rope games and helping students build confidence.

As part of the initiative, Burrowmoor Primary held a whole-school assembly, where the Year 6 *Skipping Squad* performed an impressive routine of 30 skipping tricks. The students, although still developing their skills, demonstrated enthusiasm and determination, earning applause from the entire school. Even beginners took part, showcasing their efforts in front of the audience.

The school's spokesperson commented: "The Learn-2-Live Well fund has been instrumental in making this initiative a reality. Not only have we been able to launch our skipping program, but we’ve also enhanced the overall playtime experience with new games and revitalized our Buddy Benches. The Year 6 students have done an incredible job as skipping ambassadors, and we are proud of the way they have embraced this challenge."

The school's highly focused and caring Midday Supervisors, who received additional training through the fund, are now better equipped to support the children during these activities. Their role has been critical in ensuring that all students feel included and encouraged to participate in the new playtime offerings.

With a strong foundation in place, Burrowmoor Primary Academy is confident that the combination of skipping, outdoor games, and the supportive environment created by staff will continue to foster physical health, teamwork, and friendship among the students. The Learn-2-Live Well fund has truly transformed the school's approach to lunchtimes, ensuring a fun and active experience for every child.