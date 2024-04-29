Settle in Sessions: take the stress out of starting nursery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So, what is stress?

According to the NHS, stress shows up when we feel threatened or under pressure and can be triggered when we are doing something new or unexpected that takes us out of our comfort zone.

When we feel stressed, our body releases a ‘fight or flight’ hormone called adrenaline. The goal of this is to make us take action quickly, but too much of this hormone can negatively affect our mood, body or relationships.

Whether you are a growing baby or fully grown adult, everyone feels stress, and starting nursery for the first time or transitioning to a new nursery can be a recipe for stress for your child, and even yourself.

What can I do to make this this transition easier for everyone?

Well, we’re glad you asked! We have spoken to the Learning & Development team at Grandir UK (the owner of over 80 highly rated day nurseries and preschools across England) who have given us these top three tips on how to help start an easy, guided transition into nursery life:

1. Don’t skip settling in sessions!

We often get asked if settling in sessions are necessary, and the answer is 100%, yes!

Settling in sessions are shorter, an hour or two, and help you and your child get used to being apart. To begin with, you, your child and your child’s key person will have a session together to help your little one get used to someone new. In the next session your child will spend a little time without you to see how they adjust. The process is always gently and gradual, but this time apart will slowly increase to help your little get used to being separate from you for periods of the day.

These sessions provide a gentle approach to nursery life, reducing separation anxiety which is very common in children from 0-5 years and managing the stress that moving to nursery can cause in this age group.

All Grandir UK nurseries and preschools provide settling in sessions before your little one officially starts nursery to ensure that the transition to nursery is a gentle and stress free as possible for everyone involved.

2. Learn calming methods with your nursery

Stress in children can show up in different ways, this could be crying, screaming, lashing out, withdrawal or through many other emotions.

There are many effective ways of calming down children, that include using breathing techniques, calm corners for children to relax and regulate their emotions in, and the use of colour to help communicate and understand emotions.

Different calming and regulating methods will work for different children, and the nursery staff and key persons will be able to work with you to establish what works best for your little one, so you can continue them at home.

3. Look for nurseries with calming environments

The type of environment will have a big impact on your child’s wellbeing and many nurseries will create an environment to embody a home-from-home feel to help your child feel, well, at home!

Forest School settings are a great example of this and many Grandir UK nurseries include this in their offering.

Silks Farm Nursery School in Huntingdon includes a 1.7 acre garden with Forest School sessions. “Our Forest School provides preschool children with a clam space to grow in nature,” comments Sophie Al-Noah, Nursery Manager at Silks Farm. “You can see how much being outside makes a big difference on the children’s mood. Seeing children happy and thriving makes all our Forest School Sessions worth it.”

These are just a few of the many ways which you can help your child settle easily into nursery life.