School's music evening was just Grand with new piano

William Law CE school summer music evening with the new piano played by Rachel Moorhouse

William Law Primary in Werrington is a proud musical school but its existing piano bought more than 20 years ago for the large school hall and the main-stay of daily assemblies, performances and services had become uneconomic to repair and maintain.

So a ‘Grand Piano’ fundraising campaign began with concerts, a continuous 'live' music school day and help from the School Association and other sources.

And last month, after the delivery from Sherwood Phoenix Pianos in Mansfield the spectacular concert celebrated not only the new piano but also the incredible musical talent at William Law with choirs, orchestra, instrumental ensembles, and year 6 soloists performing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Law CE school summer music evening

William Law CE school summer music evening