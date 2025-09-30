Schools in Peterborough and Stamford invited to take part in charity fun run
For more than 20 years, the Barnack School Fun Run has been held around Barnack - a village located between Stamford and Peterborough. The 2.5km family event aims to raise much-needed funds for Barnack CofE Primary School.
This year, it takes place on Saturday, October 4, and organisers are calling for runners to take part, and volunteers to help out. There will also be a Schools’ Challenge, with schools in Peterborough, Stamford and surrounding areas being invited to enter their teams. Last year’s event saw eight schools compete.
Organiser Emma Thorp, said: “The fun run has been going for over 20 years and continues to prove what a wonderful community we are part of. Last year we raised around £3,000, which was fantastic.
“We are hoping to attract lots of joggers, runners, walkers and fancy dress fundraisers to this year’s event, which is a huge highlight of our school fundraising calendar.
“It is a real community event and it’s a great opportunity to bring people together to showcase our wonderful village.”
The run sets off from the school, located in School Road, at 2pm. You can enter via www.pta-events.co.uk/barnack
Emma added: “Thanks go to Frank Modern Estate Agents for their generous sponsorship this year.
“If you can help in any way, whether though setting up, marshalling, or stewarding, please email us via [email protected].”
For more details, visit the ‘Barnack Fun Run’ Facebook page.