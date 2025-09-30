Schools in Peterborough and Stamford invited to take part in charity fun run

Teams of walkers, joggers and fancy dress fundraisers are being sought to take part in a popular fun run near Stamford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more than 20 years, the Barnack School Fun Run has been held around Barnack - a village located between Stamford and Peterborough. The 2.5km family event aims to raise much-needed funds for Barnack CofE Primary School.

This year, it takes place on Saturday, October 4, and organisers are calling for runners to take part, and volunteers to help out. There will also be a Schools’ Challenge, with schools in Peterborough, Stamford and surrounding areas being invited to enter their teams. Last year’s event saw eight schools compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Emma Thorp, said: “The fun run has been going for over 20 years and continues to prove what a wonderful community we are part of. Last year we raised around £3,000, which was fantastic.

Barnack Fun Run 2022.

“We are hoping to attract lots of joggers, runners, walkers and fancy dress fundraisers to this year’s event, which is a huge highlight of our school fundraising calendar.

“It is a real community event and it’s a great opportunity to bring people together to showcase our wonderful village.”

The run sets off from the school, located in School Road, at 2pm. You can enter via www.pta-events.co.uk/barnack

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma added: “Thanks go to Frank Modern Estate Agents for their generous sponsorship this year.

Youngsters taking part in the boys' race a couple of years ago.

“If you can help in any way, whether though setting up, marshalling, or stewarding, please email us via [email protected].”

For more details, visit the ‘Barnack Fun Run’ Facebook page.