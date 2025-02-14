School pupils celebrate win at first Lego league competition in Peterborough

By Gemma Gadd
Published 14th Feb 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 13:59 BST

The youngsters are now set for the regional finals

Pupils from a primary school in Peterborough are celebrating after being crowned regional winners of a new Lego League event.

A group of children from St Botolph’s Church of England School participated in the first Lego League competition at Perkins recently.

The event challenged them to build and code a robot to complete a series of tasks.

St Botolph's Church of England School celebrates its regional win at the Lego League.St Botolph's Church of England School celebrates its regional win at the Lego League.
St Botolph's Church of England School celebrates its regional win at the Lego League.

A spokesperson for the school, in Orton Longueville, explained: “The children showed remarkable courage as they faced the judging panel, confidently explaining their research projects in great detail. They then faced a ‘blind’ teamwork challenge, being given their task on the spot and only 90 seconds to strategise and collaborate on a solution. They rose to the occasion, demonstrating incredible teamwork and problem-solving skills.”

They added: “Thanks to their outstanding performance, they were crowned the regional winners and are now progressing to the nationals in Harrogate. The judges were so impressed, they even told our teachers, "you should be incredibly proud of your children" - We couldn’t agree more. Well done to all involved.”

